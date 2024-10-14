SZA & Devin Malik Tease New Kendrick Lamar Album Is On The Way

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 3:48 PM

According to nme.com, SZA has teased that a new Kendrick Lamar album will be released soon. Lamar’s last album was 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and since then, the rapper has released a handful of singles, though all of them have been directed towards Drake as part of their feud earlier this year.

And now, SZA , who is close friends with Lamar and has collaborated with him several times in the past, has shared a post on social media that suggests Lamar is working on a new album.

Last week, Devin Malik, an affiliate of Top Dawg Entertainment and collaborator of Kendrick’s, shared on social media: “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww.” SZA has since reshared the post by adding her thoughts to the claims.

Lamar has yet to respond to claims of a new album nor has he announced any new music. His last release was the single, reportedly titled “Watch The Party Die,” which has yet to hit any streaming platforms and is only available on social media.

mood cause new k dot album otwwww pic.twitter.com/4xEoLj4yLJ — DEVIN MALIK (@notdevinmalik) October 8, 2024

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lamar has supposedly turned down an offer to headline Coachella next year and in other news, Lamar was recently named the headline performer for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show: “I don’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go.” said Lamar.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna