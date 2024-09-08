Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 8th, 2024 - 8:15 PM

According to Consequence Sound, Kendrick Lamar has shared on Instagram that he is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The performance will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 9th, 2024.

NFL has also made a statement about the performance, with JAY-Z who co-produces the half-time show saying, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The rap superstar has been given the honor after his recent single “Not Like Us,” which is eligible for a GRAMMY Nomination, as it previously reached #1 in Billboards Top 100. Lamar has also been honored on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums alongside Nirvana, Michael Jackson and many more.

In his statement about his upcoming performance, and rap Kendrick Lamar said, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Lamar’s Instagram post about his upcoming performances shows him in-front of a large American flag, standing on a football field. He asks the viewers if they are ready as he throws footballs with a football throwing machine.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna