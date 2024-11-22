Kendrick Lamar Surprises by Releasing New Album GNX with Features From SZA, Kamasi Washington, Jack Antonoff and More

Home News Chloe Baxter November 22nd, 2024 - 9:28 PM

In a surprise release that has taken the music world by storm, Kendrick Lamar has dropped GNX, his sixth studio album, without any prior warning outside of hints fellow figures in the music scene, SZA and Devin Malik .

According to Consequence, the 12-track project features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including SZA, Kamasi Washington, Jack Antonoff and a range of other talented musicians.

Lamar’s first album since parting ways with Top Dawg Entertainment, GNX showcases his continued evolution, blending hip-hop with jazz, soul and avant-garde elements, emanating the sounds of his prior work, like a previous September surprise release and “Not Like Us”.

The album kicks off with the fiery “Wacced Out Murals,” where Lamar addresses personal feuds, including his well-publicized rivalry with Drake, which has sparked the work of other artists including J. Cole. Other standout tracks include “Luther,” which features SZA, and “Gloria,” a haunting collaboration that closes the album with emotional depth.

According to Pitchfork, the production, led by Lamar’s longtime collaborator Sounwave, also benefits from the contributions of Antonoff, Mustard, Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, whose saxophone work enhances the album’s richness.

Notable guest features include AzChike on the bouncy “Peekaboo” and the energetic trio of Hitta J3, Peysoh and Young Threat on the title track “GNX.”

Here is the full tracklist for GNX:

Wacced Out Murals Squabble Up Luther (feat. SZA) Man at the Garden Hey Now (feat. Dody6) Reincarnated TV Off Dodger Blue (feat. Siete7x & Wallie the Sensei) Peekaboo (feat. AzChike) Heart Pt. 6 GNX (feat. Peysoh, Hitta J3 & Young Threat) Gloria (feat. SZA)

