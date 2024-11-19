Poppy Announces North American 2025 They’re All Around Us Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 11:55 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

After Poppy released her album Negative Spaces alongside a video for “The Center’s Falling Out” last Friday, she is now announcing her 2025 North American tour. She’s titled her upcoming tour They’re All Around Us. The tour is produced by Live Nation and includes 28 stops. The tour will begin on March 11, at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Then, it will wrap up on April 23, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This tour is in addition to the Australian tour she will be going on with Bad Omens in January 2025.

The artist presale for tickets to Poppy’s tour will begin today, November 19! There will also be additional different presales throughout the week before the general ticket sale on Friday, November 22, at 10 am local time. For more information on tickets to They’re All Around Us, visit LiveNation.com.

It’s been a busy year for Poppy! As mentioned prior in this article, she released her brand new album Negative Spaces featuring the songs “Crystallized” and “The Cost of Giving Up”, less than one week ago. It features songs such as But, besides that, this year she’s collaborated with artists such as Knocked Loose on the Grammy-nominated song “Suffocate” and Bad Omens on their hit “V.A.N.” She also collaborated on a live performance with Spiritbox of their new song “Soft Spine” off of their upcoming album Tsunami Sea. Poppy is also the star of her own new show Improbably Poppy, which can be streamed now on Veeps.

THEY’RE ALL AROUND US TOUR DATES:

3/11/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

3/13/24 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

3/14/24 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

3/16/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

3/17/24 – Denver, CO – Summit

3/20/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

3/21/24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

3/22/24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

3/24/24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

3/25/24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

3/26/24 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

3/28/24 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

3/29/24 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

3/31/24 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

4/1/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/3/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/4/24 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

4/5/24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/7/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

4/9/24 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

4/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

4/12/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

4/13/24 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

4/16/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

4/17/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

4/19/24 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

4/22/24 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4/23/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern