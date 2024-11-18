Spiritbox Releases Beautifully Haunting Video For “Perfect Soul” And Announces New Album Tsunami Sea For March 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

The heavy metal band Spiritbox has announced a new album coming soon, titled Tsunami Sea. Tsunami Sea will be released on March 7, 2025. This is Spiritbox’s first album release since the passing of their former bassist, Bill Crook. The album follows their first critically acclaimed “Eternal Blue” which debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200. Blabbermouth reports that production on Tsunami Sea was done by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer. Meanwhile, the mixing for the album was done by Zakk Cervini and the mastering was completed by Ted Jensen. “Perfect Soul” is the second song to be released from Tsunami Sea, the first being the much heavier song “Soft Spine”. Spiritbox dropped the official announcement of Tsunami Sea with the release of their new song “Perfect Soul”.

“Perfect Soul” is different from a lot of Spiritbox’s discography, offering the listener a softer sound that still definitely fits within the metal genre. Lead singer Courtney LaPlante’s iconic screams aren’t in this song. Instead, this song offers more melodic singing with vocals that convey strong emotion and power throughout the track. “Perfect Soul” is an easy-listening metal song. It would be a great song to recommend to someone who likes rock music but doesn’t like super heavy metal featuring screams.

“Perfect Soul” also comes with a music video. The video was directed by the artistic Dylan Hryciuk from Versa Films. The video Spiritbox released for “Perfect Soul” takes place in a mysterious, eerie hospital with a haunted vibe. LaPlante is the main focus of the video, wearing a truly breathtaking white flowy gown. The way her gown moves as she moves about the hospital is truly a work of fashion art. As LaPlante navigates the hospital, ghosts and a supernatural creature begin to surround her. According to Blabbermouth, the video’s story is focused on LaPlante searching for the afterlife. This music video is set in greyscale, similar to the previously released “Soft Spine,” which creates a consistent visual brand for this album cycle. The visuals in the music video are beautiful but still manage to execute a hauntingly eerie vibe that grabs the viewer’s attention.

Watch Spiritbox’s music video for “Perfect Soul”:





The band Spiritbox has been rising since they hit the scene in 2017. Last year they toured with bands Shinedown and Papa Roach on The Revolutions Tour. Additionally, they joined Korn on tour, back in the fall. They even surprisingly jumped on the track “TYG” with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

We look forward to the release of Spiritbox’s second album Tsunami Sea, in March of 2025. While we wait, “Perfect Soul” and the single that was released prior, “Soft Spine”, are available to be streamed wherever you listen to your music.

Tsunami Sea Tracklist:



1. Fata Morgana

2. Black Rainbow

3. Perfect Soul

4. Keep Sweet

5. Soft Spine

6. Tsunami Sea

7. A Haven With Two Faces

8. No Loss, No Love

9. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End