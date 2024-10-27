Bad Omens Announce January 2025 Australian Tour Dates With Poppy and House of Protection

Home News Sydney Cook October 27th, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

In January 2025, Bad Omens will embark on a number of Australian tour dates, featuring House of Protection and Poppy as special guests.

The metalcore band from Richmond will begin their tour on January 23 at Melbourne’s Festival Hall, then on January 25 at Brisbane’s Riverstage, and then conclude on January 28 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

The band hinted at the title of this mini-tour when they posted “goodbye, friend” on their X account on Monday, October 21.

Poppy accompanied Bad Omens on their European tour earlier this year, where they regularly played their joint song, “V.A.N.”

Due to “extreme burnout,” Bad Omens canceled all of their summer tour dates in the UK and Europe back in May. Frontman Noah Sebastian expressed that, “While all the touring and work that we’ve put into this album cycle the last several years has been so rewarding and gratifying, it has also pushed me to the limits of my mental bandwidth. Putting my mind and body in conflict with one another in ways that are becoming detrimental to my health on the road. This decision is in the best interest of my health and wellbeing, and of the long term sustainability of Bad Omens. We need to protect and restore all of the energy that will be demanded of us again soon as we transition into the next chapter.”

goodbye, friend.

with poppy & house of protection

tickets available 1pm aedt thursdayhttps://t.co/bghqGdk4LF pic.twitter.com/vo3IfJqiNO — BAD OMENS (@badomenscult) October 21, 2024

Bad Omens Australian Tour Dates

January 22, 2025 – Melbourne – Festival Hall

January 23, 2025 – Melbourne – Festival Hall

January 25, 2025 – Brisbane – Riverstage Brisbane

January 28, 2025 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

January 29, 2025 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

You can find tickets here.