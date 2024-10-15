Poppy Shares Two Dynamic New Singles “The Cost Of Giving Up” & “Crystallized”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 12:28 PM

Today, singer and songwriter Poppy has shares two more certified genre-bending bangers, which is the heady and fiery “the cost of giving up” and the luminous 80s synth-driven “crystallized.” As a whole, “the cost of giving up”has dynamic instrumentation that blends in with the artist‘s beautiful vocal melodies where as “crystallized” is a bit different thanks to the electronic music vibe and Poppy‘s harmonic voice.

The two songs join “they’re all around us” and “new way out” as the latest tastes from the singer’s upcoming record Negative Spaces, which will be out on November 15, through Sumerian records. The new album is set to reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre.

Negative Spaces follows Poppy‘s recent successful collaborations with Bad Omens’ “V.A.N,” which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format and Knocked Loose’s “Suffocate” that broke into the top 10 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA playlist. The artist’s solo track ,“new way out,” is currently number 26 on the Active Rock Radio charts and climbing.

Negative Spaces continues the sonic adventurism of this spring’s diamond-radiant industrial anthem “New Way Out,” with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic ‘80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted ‘00s pop-punk.

It is the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there’s still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva