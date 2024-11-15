Poppy Shares New Raging Video For “The Center’s Falling Out”

Home News Catalina Martello November 15th, 2024 - 8:47 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Poppy released a new video for “The Center’s Falling Out” alongside the release of her sixth studio album.

The thrilling video features Poppy in a red room that is filled with fog. She sings while being filmed by herself. This complex video shows herself pulling the microphone away from herself. This innovative technique shows a battle that Poppy deals with that is against herself. She is battling herself, her thoughts and her personal issues. Poppy acknowledges these issues in the video which normalizes these personal battles.

Red commonly represents passion and can also represent love. While Poppy is fighting with herself it can be inferred that she is still passionate about who she is. It can also be inferred that she loves herself despite these battles she goes through. This can be very inspiring for fans who might be going through some similar personal battles as herself.

The fog used can represent confusion. Poppy represents the confusion that happens when dealing with personal battles and resistance. It can be confusing to understand why you are doubting yourself and battling against yourself. Poppy demonstrates these feelings beautifully through her new video





