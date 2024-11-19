Charli XCX Performs Mini-Show in New York City’s Times Square

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 6:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Last Night, Charli XCX performed a surprise mini-show in the middle of Times Square in New York, on a window stage. She teased the performance the same day on social media, saying she would be performing in Times Square at 6:30 pm Eastern for an H&M event. NME reported that it wasn’t long before a crowd amassed in Times Square with people waiting for the “Apple” singer’s performance.

The show was a short set. Charli XCX only performed five songs. The setlist for the mini-show in Times Square went as follows: “365”, “360”, “Von Dutch”, “Apple” and “Guess”. However, for “Guess” and “365” she performed the remix versions. All of the songs were either from Brat or the sister remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

Watch the full mini-concert here:

During the song “Apple” a group, including the iconic Julia Fox, were shown on a building-sized monitor performing the TikTok viral “Apple” dance. The “Apple” dance has been a key part of the sweat tour and actually has caused quite a stir, with incidents such as when someone pushed Influencer Britney Broski out of the way when she was on screen doing the TikTok dance.

This NYC mini-show from the brat herself, Charli XCX comes two days after her SNL episode, where she hosted and performed. She performed her songs “Sympathy Is A Knife” and “360” while on the show and gave hilarious impressions of Adele and her recent touring partner, Troye Sivan. Coming up, Charli XCX is going on a UK arena tour for Brat. Tickets can be found here.