Charli XCX Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates Featuring Troye Sivan

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 17th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced a tour they will be co-headlining throughout the summer and fall of 2024. Charli XCX has recently released two new singles in support of a new album that’s due to come out soon. Troye Sivan is an incredible talent who’s resume spans acting, singing among other impressive things. Consequence of sound mentions the collaboration between the two artists not being their first rodeo.

Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/05 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/06 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena