Charli XCX Announces Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates Featuring Troye Sivan

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced a tour they will be co-headlining throughout the summer and fall of 2024. Charli XCX has recently released two new singles in support of a new album that’s due to come out soon. Troye Sivan is an incredible talent who’s resume spans acting, singing among other impressive things. Consequence of sound mentions the collaboration between the two artists not being their first rodeo.
Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
