Charli XCX Shares Star-Studded New Video For “360”

Home News James Reed May 10th, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has shared a brand new single called “360.” The song is the fourth preview of the singer’s sixth studio album Brat which is due for release on June 7. It follows on from “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics” and “B2B.”

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the “360” visuals boast an all-star cast of Charli’s friends and collaborators. The clip starts with the pop artist meeting a group of pals at a restaurant, where they attempt to “fulfil the prophecy of finding a new hot internet girl.”

“OK, fine,” Charli agrees, before pointing at Julia Fox. Later, she selects a waitress portrayed by Greer Cohen. When the latter asks what the women need her to do, Fox responds: “See, you actually need to have this like je ne sais quoi.”

At the end of the scene, Charli states: “OK, cool. Sorted. I think we’re done, yeah? I’m gonna do my song now.” The singer then performs ‘360’ with her squad in several locations such as a hospital hallway, a gym, and an office.

The video also stars Chloë Sevigny, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Peri Rosenzweig and Niki Takesh.

“360”is a song that has cinematic themes; its as if its describing the making of a music video. Lyrics like “Put the camera flash on” and “I’m your favorite reference, baby” make it seem like the listener is in a studio. There are also references to heaven and hell, with the line “666 with a princess streak”; this describes XCX’s duality. The song ends with all the actors in a single shot.