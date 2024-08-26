Charli XCX Teases New Full-Length Project Following Studio Time With Bon Iver & Danielle Haim

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to nme.com, Charli XCX has revealed that she has been working in the studio artists Bon Iver and Danielle Haim. In a new interview with New York Magazine, XCX opened up about what the future holds for her following the major success of her sixth studio album and shared who she has currently been collaborating with.

While speaking to the outlet, the artist told journalist Brock Colyar that the night prior to their chat, she had spent time in the studio with the “Skinny Love” hitmaker and the middle sister of the Haim group. XCX also revealed that another full-length project is in the works but she did not confirm if it would be a remix album.

The singer also used the interview to respond to the several think pieces that declared Brat summer to be over after she tweeted “Kamala IS brat,” following Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential race. The tweet went viral and was adopted by Harris’s campaign team, leading to a strange collision of worlds when CNN attempted to explain the concept of Brat live on air.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

“To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me,” XCX explained. “I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever.

