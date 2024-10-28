Jack White Announces Fall 2024 Intimate Midwest ‘No Name’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 3:19 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Jack White has added more dates on his No Name Tour, which sees the artist hitting the Midwest for shows in Chicago and Cincinnati. The Chicago shows will be at Reggie’s on October, 28 and Metro on October, 29. The Cincinnati show will at Bogarts on October, 30 and tickets are on sale for Third Man Vault members today at 12 p.m. CST, with the general ticket sale starting at 1 p.m. CST.

Also, White has announced festival performances at Mexico City’s Corona Capital and Hong Kong’s Clockenflap in November. The latest tour dates follows the singer’s previously surprise performances from earlier this year, where White dazzled people’s minds with killer guitar playing and rock music.

Jack White No Name Tour Dates

10/28 – Reggies Rock Club – Chicago, IL

10/29 – Metro Chicago – Chicago, IL

10/30 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

11/15 – 17 – Corona Capital – Aeropuerto Internacional De La Ciudad De México, Mexico

11/29 – 12/1– Clockenflap – Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat