Jack White Announces Winter & Spring 2025 ‘No Name’ International Tour Dates

Home News Lily Meline November 15th, 2024 - 9:29 AM

Just last week, 2000s rockstar Jack White received his first Grammy nomination since 2017, that being Best Rock Album for No Name, his sixth studio album, released earlier this year. Despite being announced only days before its official release, the album was an instant success among fans, being regarded as some of his best work in years.

Although the album wasn’t one of his best selling records, there was still quite the demand for White to take his new tracks on the road. So, in August and September, White performed at a handful of locations in the US East Coast. Later, at the tail-end of October, White played a couple more shows in the US Midwest, with no further indication that 2024 would bring any more shows.

Now, however, White has, once again, surprised fans with news of future shows. Instead of a couple of scattered shows, though, this time the announcement was of a full-blown international tour. That’s right, from Mexico to China to New Zealand, White is celebrating his fans all around the world. He’ll be returning back to North America in April 2025, so American fans will still have opportunities to see him live if they haven’t yet had the chance to, or if they’d just like to see him again.

The tour dates have been announced as such:

2024:

11/14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

11/15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

12/01 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival

12/02 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre

12/05 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

12/06 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall

12/07 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel

12/09 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne

12/11 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre

12/13 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

2025:

02/06 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

02/07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

02/08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

02/17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

03/10 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima

03/12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

03/13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

03/15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

03/17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

04/03 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

04/04 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

04/05 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

04/07 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04/08 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04/10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

04/12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04/13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04/16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04/18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

04/19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

MAY 2025

05/04 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/05 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05/08 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05/15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

05/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

05/19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05/20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

05/24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn





