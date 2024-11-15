Jack White Announces Winter & Spring 2025 ‘No Name’ International Tour Dates

Just last week, 2000s rockstar Jack White received his first Grammy nomination since 2017, that being Best Rock Album for No Name, his sixth studio album, released earlier this year. Despite being announced only days before its official release, the album was an instant success among fans, being regarded as some of his best work in years.
Although the album wasn’t one of his best selling records, there was still quite the demand for White to take his new tracks on the road. So, in August and September, White performed at a handful of locations in the US East Coast. Later, at the tail-end of October, White played a couple more shows in the US Midwest, with no further indication that 2024 would bring any more shows.
Now, however, White has, once again, surprised fans with news of future shows. Instead of a couple of scattered shows, though, this time the announcement was of a full-blown international tour. That’s right, from Mexico to China to New Zealand, White is celebrating his fans all around the world. He’ll be returning back to North America in April 2025, so American fans will still have opportunities to see him live if they haven’t yet had the chance to, or if they’d just like to see him again.
The tour dates have been announced as such:
2024:
11/14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
11/15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
12/01 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival
12/02 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre
12/05 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
12/06 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall
12/07 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel
12/09 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne
12/11 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre
12/13 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
2025:
02/06 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
02/07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
02/08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
02/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
02/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
02/17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
03/10 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima
03/12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
03/13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall
03/15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
03/17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
04/03 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
04/04 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
04/05 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
04/07 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04/08 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04/10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04/13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
04/19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
MAY 2025
05/04 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/05 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
05/08 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05/15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05/17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
05/19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05/20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
05/24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn