Olivia Rodrigo Announces GUTS world tour: spilled Latin American Tour Dates for Spring 2025

Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 4:26 PM

Pollstar-nominated artist Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first-ever headlining stadium shows in Brazil and Mexico, set to take place next year. The tour was produced by Live Nation and follows her 95 sold-out shows on the GUTS world tour, which spanned across more than 20 countries and grossed over $184.6 million (the highest-grossing tour by an artist born in the 20th century).

The 2025 GUTS world tour: spilled will be supported by St. Vincent and take the artists to Curitiba, Brazil on March 26th and Mexico City, Mexico on April 2nd.

The shows in Latin America will include stops at Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina, Festival Estereo Picnic, Lollapalooza Brazil and Tecate Pa’l Norte.

Tickets for Rodrigo’s Brazil and Mexico shows can both be found on her website. Tickets for the GUTS world tour: spilled in Curitiba, Brazil will be available starting on November 14th. Tickets for the concert in Mexico City, Mexico will be available starting on November 19th at 2 pm local time.

Silver Star tickets will be available for these shows at a later date. These were introduced during the official run of the GUTS world tour. There are a limited number of tickets that only cost $20 USD plus taxes and fees. These were launched to allow as many fans as possible to make it to the show. Silver Star ticket holders will find out their seats on the day of the show when they pick up their tickets at the venue. According to the press release, “Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper-level seating, as well as the floor.”

A portion of ticket sales from Rodrigo’s 2025 headlining shows will go to her Fund 4 Good, which is described as “a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.”

The previously performed GUTS world tour was highly praised by critics, with Rolling Stone saying that through the tour, “Rodrigo cemented her position in pop culture as a generation-defining artist. As a rockstar,” Rodrigo even was named the Touring Artist of the Year by Billboard recently, as she graced the cover of their October Touring Issue.

If you want to get a sense of what you’re getting into by purchasing these tickets, you can watch Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour film on Netflix. The film was recorded during Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour show at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

GUTS world tour: spilled 2025 Tour Dates:



*Previously announced

^with St. Vincent

3/26/25 – Curitiba, Brazil – Estádio Couto Pereira ^

4/2/25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros ^

6/24/25 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

6/30/25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live *

6/31/25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live *