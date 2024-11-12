St. Vincent Releases New Attention-Grabbing Spanish Re-Recording of “Big Time Nothing” Titled “El Mero Cero”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 1:50 PM

St. Vincent performing their new album, 'All Born Screaming', at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 16 August, 2024

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

St. Vincent has released a new single, “El Mero Cero”. The new song is the Spanish version of her previously released song “Big Time Nothing.” This is the final single being released by St. Vincent before she drops her upcoming album Todos Nacen Gritando this Friday, November 15th.

The upcoming album, Todos Nacen Gritando, is a re-recording of St. Vincent’s Grammy-nominated album All Born Screaming translated into Spanish. St. Vincent claims this re-recording was one of the biggest challenges of her music career thus far. She says, “It’s been a much more complicated process than anything I’ve done before.”

According to the press release, the fans chanting her lyrics across Latin America and Spain inspired her to pay tribute to her Spanish-speaking fans and the language in general. She thought to herself, “At the end, I asked myself, ‘If they’re able to sing in a second or third language, why can’t I do the same thing?’”

The song features an industrial bass line matched with a driving groove. St. Vincent’s voice is infectious on this track and is sure to stay in many people’s heads after listening. Her vocal stylings throughout the song stay pretty monotone during the verses, while she gets more melodic during the chorus. The vocals and beat in this new song go together like peanut butter and jelly, a match made in heaven. “El Mero Cero” is a fresh breath of air to the previously released “Big Time Nothing”

Listen to “El Mero Cero”:

Coming up, St. Vincent will join Olivia Rodrigo, supporting Rodrigo’s shows in Mexico City and Curitiba, Brazil. Tickets for St. Vincent and Rodrigo’s shows will be on sale on November 12th. More information on the tickets can be found on St. Vincent’s website. Earlier this year, St. Vincent had an unforgettable set at Riot Fest and also released a Spanish re-recording of her song “Flea”, called “Pulga”.