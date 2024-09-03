Lollapalooza Argentina Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Tool & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 1:19 PM

Lollapalooza Chile has revealed their lineup for 2025’5 edition, which features the headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Tool and Rüfüs Du Sol. The event will also feature Benson Boone, Foster the People, Tate McRae, Parcels, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Teddy Swims, The Marías, Mon Laferte, Fontaines D.C. and many more artists.

Benson Boone, Nathy Peluso, The Marias, Sepultura, Inhaler, Wave To Earth, Chita, Ana Mena, San Holo, Disco Lines, Marina Reche, Elena Rose, Doblep, Little Jesus, Micro TDH, Arde Bogota, Aron, Pnte Perro, Lil Pani, Dum Chica, Lichi, Francisco Victoria, Planta, Samuray will be performing at the event as well.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting www.lollapaloozaar.com. These shows will celebrate debut South American performances for Rodrigo, Tool and will celebrate Timberlake’s first time performing in Chile and Argentina.