Lollapalooza Chile Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Tool, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake & More

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Today, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil revealed the lineups for the 2025 editions, featuring headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Tool and Rüfüs Du Sol. The diverse bills also feature Benson Boone, Foster the People, Tate McRae, Parcels, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Teddy Swims, The Marías, Mon Laferte, Fontaines D.C. and other artists.

James Hype, Turf, Elena Rose, Dezko, Girl In Red, San Holo, Disco Lines, Lichi, Juan Lopes, Zedd, Baby Can’t Swim, Wave To Earth, Artemas, Juye, Dead Fish, Etta, Cashu, Fatsync, Metal 2MG, Wos, Caribou, Chances, Dezko, Ovy On The Drums, Barry Can’t Swim, Los Tres, LucyBell, SeaMoon will be performing as well.

Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 21-23 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. To purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozacl.com, Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 21-23 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. To purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozaar.com and Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 28-30 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. To purchase tickets, visit lollapaloozabr.com.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson