Linkin Park Live Debut Heavy New Song “Casualty” During Dallas Show

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 12:36 PM

According to loudwire.com, during Linkin Park‘s show in Texas last week, the band debuted a new and heavy song called “Casualty” and the band also played a deep cut live for the very first time with a special guest. The concert took place on November 8, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The concert marked the band’s final North American show of the year and they played a 27 song set.

Just about midway through the show, Linkin Park invited Page Hamilton of Helmet to join them onstage for the song “All for Nothing” from 2014’s The Hunting Party. Hamilton is featured as a guest on the studio version of “All for Nothing” and Mike Shinoda told the crowd they wanted to play it together that night since they have never had the opportunity.

Linkin Park have three shows left this year, where the band will be in South America. So far, the only performances the band have booked in 2025 is at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival in April and Ohio’s Sonic Temple festival a few weeks later.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis