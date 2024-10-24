Linkin Park Shares New Single “Over Each Other” With Emily Armstrong On Lead

Linkin Park has just released their latest single, “Over Each Other,” featuring Emily Armstrong on lead vocals. This new track marks a significant collaboration, showcasing Armstrong’s powerful voice alongside the band’s iconic sound.

“Over Each Other” delves into themes of emotional struggle and interpersonal connections, resonating with fans who appreciate the band’s introspective lyrics. The song features the band’s signature blend of rock and electronic elements, creating a dynamic listening experience.

Loudwire reports that this is Emily Armstrong’s first solo track with the band which is something she has been working towards for over a year.

The release has generated buzz across social media, with fans expressing excitement over the collaboration and the fresh direction of the music. This single is expected to be part of an upcoming album, keeping Linkin Park’s legacy alive while introducing their sound to a new generation of listeners.

The song’s release comes shortly after a recent announcement that the band will headline Sick New World alongside Metallica in 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates as the band continues to evolve and share new music.