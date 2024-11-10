Linkin Park Invite Helmet’s Page Hamilton Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “All For Nothing” In Dallas

Home News Juliet Paiz November 10th, 2024 - 10:09 PM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

According to Blabber Mouth, Linkin Park surprised fans with an unexpected guest at their recent Dallas show. Inviting Helmet’s Page Hamilton to join them on stage, a powerful performance of “All For Nothing” was played, a track from their 2014 album The Hunting Party. His unique vocals and gritty guitar work added a great edge to the already intense song.

As Hamilton took to the stage the crowd applauded, his vocals blending seamlessly with the song and creating a dynamic contrast. Hamilton brought a fresh energy to the song. Linkin Park and Hamilton effortlessly traded off vocals making the moment just right.

Linkin Park has also recently live debuted “Over Each Other” during their Paris show November 3. This song will also appear on their new album From Zero which is set to be released on November 15 so keep an eye out!