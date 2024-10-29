Andre 3000 Shares New Track “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding” From TRAИƧA Compilation Album

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Last week, Red Hot released TRAИƧA: Selects, a vinyl and digital release featuring selections from their ambitious and sweeping new concept album TRAИƧA. One of the new songs featured on the album is the latest from André 3000, “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding.” The track stares into the artist’s new era of composing without bars, while the reflective modes encourages listeners to dwell in uncertainty as the singer has chosen to wander.

This piece is comprised of two separate, overlaying and intertwining recordings that was written by André 3000, Carlos Niño, Deantoni Parks, Nate Mercereau, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, Shabaka and V.C.R. The main piece is a quartet of André, Nino, Parks and Mercereau shaking the backing with electronic and jazzy vibes.

TRAИƧA:Selects reintroduces Sade Adu to the world with a loving song dedicated to her son, Izaak, a trans man. The culture-shifting ballad “Young Lion” debuts on this collection alongside a tribute to Anohni by L’Rain featuring stories from the New York City Trans Oral History Project. Previously released TRAИƧA singles “I Would Die 4 U” by Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution and Sam Smith and Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s historic reimagining of “Ever New” sit alongside these new releases on TRAИƧA: Selects.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna