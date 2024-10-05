Chappell Roan Performs Heart’s “Barracuda” Live In Iowa

Home News Lily Meline October 5th, 2024 - 7:10 PM

With the ubiquity Chappell Roan has established in modern culture, you wouldn’t expect her biggest headlining show to be in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Sure, her Lollapalooza performance had quite an impressive showing as well, but as far as solo concerts go, the 15,000 attendees at her Iowa concert certainly certified her role as the Midwest Princess.

Considering her ongoing struggle with fame, one can hope that this kind of attention wasn’t too stressful for her. If that was the case, you wouldn’t be able to tell from the way she was performing, which was just as powerful as usual.

As a surprise, though, this concert included a special performance of the classic rock hit, “Barracuda” by Heart. With an especially spectacular band as back-up (seriously, the guitarist deserves a raise), the song comes alive and does Heart proud. Although Roan’s smooth vocals might not be what one would associate the original song with, her confidence matches the tone perfectly.

Thankfully, the cover has been uploaded in full by Mitch Gettman who, as it turns out, is a musician in his own right.