Beyonce Encourages Voting in Today’s Election with New “Beywatch” video for “Bodyguard”

In a surprise release on Election Day, Beyonce dropped a new video titled Beywatch for her song Bodyguard. The video blends themes of empowerment and responsibility as it showcases Beyonce in lifeguard-inspired attire while reminding fans to fans to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Watch the full length music video here:

The Beywatch video features retro style visuals, with Beyonce donning different attires inspired by C.J. Parker and the original Baywatch series. The song was released earlier this year on the artists eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.

NME reports that Beyonce took to Instagram to announce the release of the video.

Beyonce has frequently used her platform to inspire her fans to engage in social and political causes, this time around featuring the artist shooting a prop gun that revealed a flag that reads “vote!” The release was timed to reach millions of her followers and fans, especially young voters, who look to her as an influential voice in both music and social justice.

The video shows that Beyonce is focused on bigger issues at hand. In early September the artist failed to receive a nomination for the 2024 Country Music Awards despite the album featuring a No.1 spot in the country charts.

With its upbeat style and empowering tone, Beywatch captures the excitement of participating in democracy, encouraging viewers to make their voices heard in today’s election.