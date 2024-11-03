Chappell Roan Debuts New Song “The Giver” Live on SNL

Home News Lauren Rettig November 3rd, 2024 - 5:32 PM

Chappell Roan has debuted a brand-new country song, “The Giver,” on Saturday Night Live. Listen below:

NME reports that prior to her musical guest spot on November 2, Chappell took to Instagram to share a Facebook post of hers from 2011, where she shared her hopes of one day being on the show, writing “I am determined to be on SNL.”

Chappell performed The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess track “Pink Pony Club” and then surprised fans by debuting the new song.

Joined by a fiddler, she sang “You ain’t got to tell me, it’s just in my nature / So take it like a taker, ‘cause baby, I’m a giver / Ain’t no need to help me, ‘cause baby I deliver / Ain’t no country boy quitter / I get the job done” in the chorus.

During the song’s bridge, she turned to the audience and said “All you country boys saying you know how to treat a woman right. Well, only a woman knows how to treat a woman right.”

Back in July, producer Dan Nigro told The New York Times that fans could expect a “fun, up-tempo country song” that featured a fiddle, and said it would show “a new version” of the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer.

“The Giver” is already being dubbed a “lesbian anthem” for its celebratory take on topping. “I just get so emotional thinking about how we finally have queer figures in pop culture that are able to SCREAM about how queer they are,” reflected one fan underneath a clip of the performance.

Kamala Harris’s appearance on SNL also had fans reminiscing on Roan’s comments on the current political climate, saying she would vote for Harris but would not be endorsing her.

Premiering “The Giver” comes after Roan teased her highly anticipated sophomore album last month. On Instagram, the “Femininomenon” singer shared a post where she hinted at the upcoming project with a reference to Love Island.

In the carousel post, she holds up her debut album, and another slide on the post sees her with a microphone in her hand, seemingly in a recording studio. The caption reads, “Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa.”