King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Addresses Trump Reelection: “It’s A Sad Day For Planet Earth”

Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 6:31 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, earlier today, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard went on Instagram to express their thoughts and feelings about Trump winning the election: “It’s a sad day for people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, women, those with disabilities.” It’s a sad day for planet Earth, the climate, the soil we grow our food in, the air we fucking breathe. As a band of six white dudes, I acknowledge the privilege that we have. We work really hard to create a community which is inclusive and progressive. We’ll keep fighting for you. We love you.”

Other than King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, artists Jack White, Billie Eilish, Ethel Cain and Bruce Springsteen have also expressed their thoughts about Trump being reelected for presidency. In other news, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played in San Francisco on November 6 and they play in Las Vegas on November 8. The band will wrap up their fall tour in Miami on November 21.