Chicago Man Found Dead After Attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Show

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Chicago police have recently discovered the body of a 26-year-old man along the Chicago River. The man was reported missing shortly after his attendance at The Salt Shed music venue on June 11th, where rock-band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard were performing.

Noah Enos had attended the event with a coworker, and was reported missing by his brother and girlfriend, Nicole Wijs. According to NBC Chicago, Wijs said that she knew where he would be that night, but his phone had died sometime during the concert. His coworker said that they had gone to Big Star Chicago for drinks before attending the concert and had lost each other in the crowd. By the end of the show, Enos was “nowhere to be found”.

Consequence reported on Wijs’ comment on the security footage. She said “They did review some of the footage and they saw him and his coworker walking around the venue at about 9:30 p.m. They said the show ended at 10 p.m. so there’s a 30 minute gap that they’re looking into to see maybe where he would’ve gone into the venue.”

Unfortunately, Enos had been found deceased in the Chicago River, near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue on Saturday morning. While Enos’ cause of death is currently unknown, an autopsy is expected to take place to determine the manner of the incident.