Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles’ “Yesterday” During Concert In Nashville, Addresses Trump’s Reelection

Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, during her performance on November, Billie Eilish took a moment to address Donald Trump‘s win: “Waking up this morning, I kinda couldn’t fathom doing a show on this day,” she told the crowd. “But the longer the day went on I kinda had this feeling of it’s such a privilege I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time that… I just love you so much and I want you to know that you’re safe with me. You’re protected here and you’re safe in this room.”

The artist adds: “The abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one. I’ve dealt with some stuff myself and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely.”

Eilish concludes with: “Now a person who is a convicted predator… someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the President of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

After playing “Your Power,” the musician performed a somber cover of The Beatles‘ “Yesterday,” which she had only performed before at the 2020 Oscars.