Jack White, Amanda Palmer, Questlove & More React To Donald Trump Reelection

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

In the wake of Donald Trump’s historic comeback victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, numerous prominent figures from music and entertainment have taken to social media to share their reactions, ranging from frustration and disbelief to ecstatic celebration. Trump’s overwhelming victory securing the electoral college by winning every major swing state, as well as being the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years, has sparked strong responses from artists across genres, each with their own perspective on the implications of his return to the White House.

Jack White, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump in recent years, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram strongly condemning Trump’s popular vote victory, describing him as a “known, obvious fascist” and “wannabe dictator.” The post went on to scold numerous demographics who voted for the former president, including Christians, veterans, minorities and working class Americans, stating, “He doesn’t care about you.” White ended his post with a grim warning for the nation, saying American citizens, “deserve whatever evils [Trump’s] going to enact.” (Brooklyn Vegan)

The lead singer of New York based Steampunk duo The Dresden Dolls, Amanda Palmer, took to X to express her reaction to the election results, voicing her discontent by stating, “I can’t believe this guy is going to be president again. The community gathers here:” With a link to her personal Patreon page.

I can’t believe this guy is going to be president again. The community gathers here: https://t.co/eTFZBsWyfK — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) November 6, 2024

Questlove, drummer of The Roots and a prominent cultural figure, joined the conversation on Instagram with a more reserved take, assuring fans he was, “Not gonna let past traumas freeze me. Won’t obsessively future doom/gloom. I don’t think feeding my fear is wise (news cycle).” He went on to speak on the traumas he experienced growing up in West Philadelphia and shared a video breaking down the election results.

In stark contrast to the posts reflecting a deep maligning of America’s future, 70s rock legend Ted Nugent, a longtime Trump supporter, celebrated the victory with enthusiasm, posting a picture of a bouquet alongside a 2024 Trump campaign sign with the caption, “glory glory hallelujah thank God!” All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte also expressed his support, sharing a video of himself celebrating and responding to other’s reactions to Trump’s win. As did alternative southern musician Kid Rock, who held an election night watch party at his bar in Nashville, and celebrated the win on social media.

While many have expressed either abject terror or unmitigated joy, other musicians have offered a more balanced reaction, such as Public Enemy’s Chuck D emphasizing the need to remain grounded and resilient regardless of who they voted for. “Don’t Let A Win go to your head or a loss get to your heart,” he wrote in classic eloquence, before urging fans to channel their feelings into constructive action. (Loudwire)

