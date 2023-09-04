Florence Welch Returns To Stage For Duet With Ethel Cain Following Emergency Surgery

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net, artists Florence Welch and Ethel Cain shared two separate stages at Lisbon, Portugal’s MEO Kalorama festival on September 1, which marks a comeback for Welch after revealing she underwent an emergency and life saving surgery back in August.

The headlining performance by Florence + The Machine is the band’s first performance since canceling a set of live dates in August for a medical procedure that Welch said she doesn’t “really feel strong enough to go into yet.”

Ahead of the band’s return, Welch made a surprise appearance in the middle of Ethel Cain’s afternoon set to perform “Thoroughfare,” which is from from the 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter.

Cain returned the favor by performing an duet of “Morning Elvis,” which is the closing track from Florence + The Machine’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Both singers have previously performed the song together live in Denver last year and the recording was later released as a promotional single.

After the performance Welch went on social media to share the magical moment with her fans.

