Pixies Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With Kurt Vile

Today, Pixies have announced their 2025 North American Tour that is set to launch on June 13, 2025, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The tour is in support of Pixies’ new album, The Night The Zombies Came, which was released on Friday, October 25, through BMG. People will see the band performing two different sets over two consecutive nights in 12 U.S. and two Canadian cities.

The entire Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums will be on night one and on night two, fans will hear classics from the band’s deep catalog, with songs from the new album. Support across all shows will come from Kurt Vile + The Violators. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time at pixiesmusic. com.

Produced by Gil Norton, B ossanova was released in 1990 and featured the singles “Allison,” “Dig for Fire” and “Velouria.” The album showed a less primal side to the band, with surf and space rock rising to the fore. Lyrically, Black Francis is even more cryptic with recurring sci-fi theme running throughout, which in turn influenced Vaughn Oliver’s classic planet design for the cover.

Pixies’ 1991 album, Trompe Le Monde, bookended a golden run of landmarked records. Translated from French to mean “fool the world,” Trompe Le Monde showed the band still restless to push their sound forward. Recorded between Burbank, Paris and London, Pixies’ fourth album is arguably their most playful, with Francis’ lyrics on UFOs and conspiracy theories keeping things weird while power pop creeps in to amplify the space rock established on predecessor Bossanova.

Featuring the singles “Planet of Sound,” “Alec Eiffel,” “Letter to Memphis” and a flawless cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On,” Trompe Le Monde goes full throttle with 15 tracks coming in a quick fire 40 minute salvo. Receiving critical praise at the time and being supported by a massive tour that included playing stadiums with U2, it also proved to be the end of act one for the band, with them taking over a decade before returning to the stage together. A brilliant record, Trompe Le Monde sounds just as fresh as it did 32 years ago.

Pixies Tour Dates

6/13-14-Encore Theater-Wynn Las Vegas

6/16-17-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ

6/20-21-Hollywood Palladium-Los Angeles, CA

6/23-24-Paramount Theatre-Seattle, WA

8/26-27-Orpheum Theatre-Vancouver, BC

7/8-9-MTELUS-Montreal, QC

7/15-16-Brooklyn Paramount-Brooklyn, NY

7/18-19-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-Boston, MA

7/22-23-The Fillmore-Philadelphia, PA

7/25-26-The Anthem-Washington, DC

7/28-29-The Fillmore-Detroit, MI

7/31-8/1-Palace Theatre-St. Paul, MN

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat