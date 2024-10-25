Pixies Share Esoteric New Single & Video “The Vegas Suite”

Home News Catalina Martello October 25th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit; Raymond Flotat

Pixies’ new studio album, The Night the Zombies Came, releases today Friday, October 25, 2024.

The album closer ‘The Vegas Suite’ is inspired by the classic 1950s standard ‘Que Sera, Sera’. ‘The Vegas Suite’ also follows Pixies’ own cover of ‘Que Sera, Sera’ which was released earlier this year.

‘The Vegas Suite’ is just under four minutes with a distortion and acoustic combination that suits the apocalyptic themes that surround the album. The song starts off with a mellow beat and the lyrics touch upon religious undertones. The beat slowly picks up as the chorus begins. Once the chorus finishes the song enters a short guitar feature by Joey Santiago. Upbeat tunes stay through the entirety of the song which finishes in a hum.

The official video personifies a rock with the song’s lyrics casted upon it further drawing upon the apocalyptic trend. The rock imitates a human walking for the majority of the video. It has different shaped rocks that emulate different body parts.The video plays around with coloring as it moves from B&W and into color. The video ends with the rock falling into what seems to be a dark abyss.

Earlier this year Pixies released new single ‘Oyster Beds’ which is also featured in The Night the Zombies came tracklist.