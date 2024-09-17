Pixies Shares Dynamic New Single “Motoroller”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Today, Pixies has shared the new single, “Motoroller,” the fourth new song to be released from the band’s anticipated new studio album, The Night the Zombies Came, which will be release on October 25 through BMG. Following its debut on Steve Lamacq’s BBC Radio 6 Music show last night, the dynamic “Motoroller” follows frontman and principal songwriter Black Francis on a scooter ride across Berlin.

To further explain the song, Francis says: “This is one of those kinds of songs where there’s little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they’re not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won’t find exactly what the story is, but you’ll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”

30 years since their groundbreaking Platinum certified album, Doolittle, catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies are deep into their second act, amid a creative purple patch.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat