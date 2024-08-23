Pixies Share Vibrant New Single “Oyster Beds”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 23rd, 2024 - 8:18 PM

The Pixies have shared their newest song “Oyster Beds”, which will be featured from their recently announced studio album The Night the Zombies Came, due for release on October 25th via BMG.

“Oyster Beds” is the band attempt of capturing the raw and spirited punk attitude the breeds creative and artistic expression. Inspired by Black Francis’ return to painting during the band’s time at Rockfield studios, the track reflects the artworks that now sits in the hallway of Francis’ home. This new single follows the previously released “Chicken”, where unlike “Chicken” that favors melodic introspection veers along the Pixies more untraced pathways. “Oyster Beds” is more in a vein among the likes of their fourth album Trompe le monde, as well as Black Francis’ solo work, by favoring a more energetic, surreal and manic spirit where introspection is traded for noisy anxiety.

Starting off in a quick burst of chord changes and nonsensical lyrics, “Oyster Beds” leans into its punk masterwork very well. The storm of sounds and expressions, coupled with the balance of tasteful riffs and scales create a varied showing for the Pixies current creative output. The video for “Oyster Beds” also borrows the same storm of expressions and words, as its lyric video is a nonstop barrage of line after line of quirky phrases, interspersed with falling rocks and oysters and brief flashes of orange light close the video, where even in its weird presentation can result in something entertaining.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat