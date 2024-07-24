Pixies Announce New Album The Night The Zombies Came For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Chicken”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 24th, 2024 - 8:59 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In an exciting reveal for Pixies fans, the iconic alternative rock band announced their latest studio album, The Night The Zombies Came, out October 25th. Just in time for Halloween, this eagerly awaited album is about to become the perfect addition to your spooky season playlist.

The band’s first album, Doolittle, released thirty-five years ago, achieved platinum status and broke into the U.K. Top Ten. The Night The Zombies Came marks the band’s tenth album, continuing their creative resurgence since their 2004 reunion.

Black Francis, the band’s iconic songwriter, vocalist, and guitarist, described the new album as a “cinematic record”—like a movie soundtrack, with a rich mix of interconnected pieces.

“Chicken,” the new single released today from the album, showcases this thematic approach.The alternative rock track features Black Francis’ unique lyrical storytelling, where he likens himself to a chicken “dealing with decapitation” and an actor in zombie movies “searching for you in town after town.” With its vivid imagery and surreal themes, “Chicken” gives listeners a preview into the cinematic journey of the album.

The Night The Zombies Came features thirteen new tracks that span a broad spectrum of styles. Fans can expect a mix of “Dust Bowl Songs” – country-tinged songs like“Primrose” and “Mercy Me” —and “You’re So Impatient” and “Oyster Beds” bringing a punk energy.

Notably, the album welcomes Emma Richardson from Band of Skulls as the new bass player, making this the first time a British musician has joined the Pixies. Additionally, Joey Santiago has taken on an expanded role, contributing lyrics for the track “Hypnotised.”

The Pixies recorded the album at Guilford Sound studio in Vermont, with producer Tom Dalgety, who drummer David Lovering calls the “fifth Pixie.” Dalgety previously worked with the band on their albums Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eyrie (2019), and Doggerel (2022).

The announcement of The Night The Zombies Came coincides with an intense touring schedule for the band. Having just wrapped up a tour across the US with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, the Pixies are now performing in Europe. They’ll return to the U.K. in August for a series of sold-out shows, including headline performances at Glasgow Academy and Halifax’s Piece Hall. Fans can also look forward to headline shows at Galway Airport, Belfast’s Custom House Square and Dublin’s RDS Simmonscourt.

The Night The Zombies Came Track List

Primrose You’re So Impatient Jane (The Night the Zombies Came) Chicken Hypnotised Johnny Good Man Motorroller I Hear You Mary Oyster Beds Mercy Me Ernest Evans Kings of the Prairie The Vegas Suite

2024 Europe and UK Tour Dates:

JULY

07-24-2024 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain [SOLD OUT]

07-26-2024 – Low Festival, Benidorm, Spain [FESTIVAL]

07-28-2024 – Noches Del Botánico, Madrid, Spain [SOLD OUT]

07-30-2024 – Lété Au Chateau, Provence, France [SOLD OUT]

AUGUST

08-01-2024 – OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

08-02-2024 – OpenLucht Theater Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands [SOLD OUT]

08-04-2024 – Ronquieres Festival, Braine-le-Comte, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

08-05-2024 – Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, Belgium [FESTIVAL]

08-07-2024 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg [SOLD OUT]

08-08-2024 – Musik Im Park, Schwetzingen, Germany

08-10-2024 – Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic [SOLD OUT]

08-13-2024 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

08-14-2024 – House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland [SOLD OUT]

08-16-2024 – Parkenfestivalen, Bodø, Norway [FESTIVAL]

08-17-2024 – Stereo Festival, Trondheim, Norway [FESTIVAL]

08-20-2024 – Academy, Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

08-21-2024 – Piece Hall, Halifax, UK [SOLD OUT]

08-23-2024 – All Points East, London, UK [FESTIVAL]

08-24-2024 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth, UK [FESTIVAL]

08-25-2024 – Rock en Seine, Paris, France [FESTIVAL]

08-27-2024 – Galway Airport, Galway, Ireland

08-28-2024 – Custom House Square, Belfast, UK [SOLD OUT]

08-29-2024 – RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, Ireland

2024 Auckland and New Zealand Tour w/ Pearl Jam:

NOVEMBER

11-08-2024 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand [SOLD OUT]

11-10-2024 – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

11-13-2024 – Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia [SOLD OUT]

11-16-2024 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia [SOLD OUT]

11-18-2024 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

11-21-2024 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia [SOLD OUT]

11-23-2024 – Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia