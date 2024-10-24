Metallica Announces Fall 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 5:16 PM

According to loudwire.com, Metallica has finally rescheduled their tour of Australia and New Zealand, which was postponed back in 2019. The band originally booked a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot in early 2019 that was set to take place in October of that year. However, in late September, Metallica shared a statement announcing that James Hetfield returned to rehab for addiction treatment and the tour had to be postponed.

Hetfield made his first public appearance following the rehab stint in early 2020 and then COVID-19 shut the world down shortly after but despite the hardships the band has faced, they have announced the dates for November of 2025 as part of their ongoing M72 World Tour.



While talking about the upcoming shows, Metallica said: “We’re setting up the stage at the end of each stadium for this run with the Snake Pit in front of it. There will be a full complement of Enhanced Experiences available, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the ‘Black Box’ Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit.”

There will be a rang of ticket packages available, including the “I Disappear” pass for fans who want to see all six shows. Tickets go on sale Monday, November, 4 at 12 p.m. local time and the fan presale starts Tuesday, Oct, 29. Tickets and information can be found on the band’s website.

Metallica Tour Dates

9/1 – Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

9/5 – Adelaide, Australia = Adelaide Oval

9/8 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

9/12 – Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

9/15 – Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

9/19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Eden Park

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz