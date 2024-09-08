Pantera Joined by Seahawks Drumline for “Walk” Performance While Opening for Metallica in Seattle

Home News Hunter Graham September 8th, 2024 - 12:11 PM

The Seattle Seahawks’ Blue Thunder Drumline surprised Pantera fans on August 30th when they joined the metal legends on stage at Lumen Field for a performance of the classic track “Walk.” According to Consequence, the drumline entered the stage after the song’s second chorus, leading to raucous applause from a stunned crowd. Pantera drummer Charlie Benante maintained his signature precision as Blue Thunder roared around him. Despite a slightly off-time collaboration, the performance was a rousing success, with audience cheers faintly heard over the percussion duet.

This isn’t the first time Benante has played alongside Blue Thunder. In 2023, he joined the Seahawks’ beloved drumline for performances of both “Walk” and Anthrax’s “Indians” during a game against the LA Rams at Lumen Field. Benante relished the experience, later writing that he even learned “a trick or two” from what he called “a great drumline.” Pantera has also performed “Walk” alongside Kirk Hammett and Rober Trujilo as early as August 17th to an elated crowd in Minneapolis.

This latest collaboration at Lumen Field, alongside metal juggernauts Metallica, saw Blue Thunder joining Benante for another rendition of “Walk” to close out Pantera’s support run on Metallica’s tour. Although this show marked the end of Pantera’s dates with Metallica, the group will be performing one more U.S. show at Aftershock Festival before launching their European tour in 2025.

