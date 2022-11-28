Metallica Announces Massive 2023-2024 M72 World Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2022 - 11:20 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today Metallica have announced they have booked shows through 2023 and 2024: Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

Also the M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2nd at ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering 72 Seasons vinyl and/or CD. Single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH’s efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Citi is the official card of the M72 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 30th at 2:00 pm local time until Thursday, December 1st at 10:00 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment. com

Tour Dates

4/27/2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

4/29/2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

5/17/2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

5/19/ 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

5/26/2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

5/28/2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

6/16/2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

6/18/2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

8/4/ 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/6/2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/11/2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

8/13/2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

8/18/2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

8/20/2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

8/25/2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

8/27/2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

9/1/ 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

9/3/2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

11/3/2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

11/5/2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

11/ 10/2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

11/12/2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

5/24/2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

5/26/2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

6/7/2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

9/20/24 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

6/14/2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

16 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

7/5/2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

7/7/2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

7/12/2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

7/14/2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

8/2/2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

8/4/2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

8/9/2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

8/11/2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

8/16/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

8/18/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

8/23/2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

8/25/2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

8/30/2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

9/1/2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

9/20/2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

9/22/2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

9/27/2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

9/29/2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City