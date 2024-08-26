Robert Trujillo & Kirk Hammett Cover Rush’s “Working Man” During Metallica’s Edmonton Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 26th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett performed a cover of “Working Man” by Canadian rock band Rush during Metallica’s August 25 concert at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada. “Working Man” was a feature Metallica added to the shows on their recent recent tours. At each stop, Hammett and Trujillo have been covering songs from some of their musical heroes by choosing songs that are far removed from the band’s traditional metal sound.

The “doodles,” as the band refers to them in their set lists, are pared-down interpretations, which is just bass, guitar and sometimes Trujillo singing. During an interview back in 2021 with MMA Junkie, Trujillo spoke about his doodles with Hammett:”Some of my proudest moments were with Kirk on the last European tour, playing in these massive soccer stadiums and playing songs that were sort of native to those cities or even those countries. So we would take a song and learn it by an artist from that country.”

