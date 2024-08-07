Slipknot Play “No Life” & “Scissors” For First Time In 24 Years During 25th Anniversary Kickoff Show

Home News Isabella Fischer August 7th, 2024 - 9:09 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot fans were treated to a night of nostalgia and surprise as the band kicked off their “Here Comes The Pain” North American Summer Tour with a sold-out show at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Slipknot delivered a powerful set that included rare live performances of “No Life” and “Scissors” for the first time since 2000.

Highlights from the setlist included fan favorites like “Wait & Bleed,” “Liberate,” and “Surfacing.” However, it was the unexpected addition of “No Life” and “Scissors” that truly made the night unforgettable. These tracks, long absent from the band’s live repertoire, were met with rapturous applause and emotional reactions from the capacity crowd, further cementing the show as a monumental event in Slipknot’s storied career.

According to NME, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said, “Nobody knows truly what’s happening. If I were a fan, I would [ask] ‘Why wouldn’t the band play the album in its entirety?’ and ‘Why wouldn’t the band play some special events that seem intimate and fun?’ I’d put money on it – I want to come full circle and get back to when the dream was only a dream. I can’t promise you anything until it’s happening though.”

Over the years, Slipknot has achieved numerous accolades, including 64 award nominations and 27 wins, such as a Grammy for “Before I Forget” from Vol. 3. The band’s influence extends beyond their music, with the creation of their own festival, Knotfest, which has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right.

As Slipknot approaches this 25th anniversary, they’re making a conscious effort to connect with fans on a more personal level. Crahan commented on why they want to do this, stating, “Every time I’ve walked on stage, it’s never been about how many people have been there because my culture, the maggots, always show up. But as we’ve grown as a band, we have had fewer and fewer of those intimate, personal moments, trading them for massive ones. So we’re gonna make it more personal on the anniversary, but how remains to be seen. Just get ready to have your face kicked in. Because we just do what we do, spread that maggot culture – that disease. And you’ve been infected.”



