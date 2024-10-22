Soccer Mommy Shares New Animated Single & Video “Abigail”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Soccer Mommy will be release her new album, Evergreen, on October 25 and today, the artist has share one final teaser of the forthcoming record with “Abigail,” a captivating and dreamy ode to Mommy’s purple-haired wife in the game Stardew Valley. The animated music video is lovely by how each scene shows the artist and her wife portraying as video game characters, while the pop and rock vibe dazzles the mind with beautiful melodies.

Mommy’s intention for Evergreen was “to feel like you’re laying outside, eyes closed, the sun is on you and you can feel the warmth & flowers & trees,” an appreciation that even in your darkest place a sunny day can wash over you and lift your spirits. With that as inspiration this week, Mommy will be sharing an exclusive early first listen of Evergreen with fans who can navigate to a lush outdoor location.

The artist will host an album release party in Los Angeles at Bob Baker Marionette Theater that will feature an album listening party, solo performance, audience Q&A, merchandise and puppets. The event is free with RSVP, all ages and costumes are encouraged. RSVP here.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt