Something In The Way Announce Inaugural 2025 Lineup Featuring Soccer Mommy, Slowdive, Fiddlehead & More

Today, Run For Cover Records and The Bowery Presents have teamed up to present Something In The Way Fest, taking place from February 1 and 2 in Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner. The two-day event will feature an incredible lineup of bands and artists from the Run For Cover Records roster and the extended indie rock world. The bill includes Slowdive, Fiddlehead, Balance & Composure, Soccer Mommy, Anxious, Mannequin Pussy, One Step Closer, Militarie Gun and other artists. For tickets and more information visit somethinginthewaynet.

This year marks the 20 year anniversaries of both Run For Cover Records and The Bowery Presents and the announcement of Something In The Way is a perfect way to celebrate the impact of these two pillars of the modern music landscape. The first iteration of the fest was in 2016 and included the likes of Alex G, Modern Baseball and Turnover and now, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be even bigger. The fest will include two stages at Roadrunner, with performances from over twenty bands and even more to be announced.

Registration for the Something In The Way presale is open now. Presales begin September, 25 and tickets will be available widely on September, 27.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt