Soccer Mommy Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Driver,” Announces Winter & Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 4:05 PM

Soccer Mommy recently announced her new album, Evergreen and now, the artist has shared a new side of the record with “Driver.” A classic, catchy-as-hell Mommy rocker, “Driver” is a testament to the artist‘s spaciness and indecision. The song is about someone who is willing to deal with those flaws, to love you in spite of them. The music on the ditty is amazing by how the music shakes the background with a vibrant rock vibe. As for the music video, each scene shows Mommy performing the tune while taking a drive outside.

While talking about her new tune, Mommy says: “Driver’ is a love song that’s really about someone being there for you in spite of your shortcomings. It’s more light hearted than some of the other songs I’ve put out this year, using my distractedness as a bit of a punchline.”

Also, Mommy has announced a massive four month North American, UK and European tour in support of Evergreen. In addition to her forthcoming performance at New York City and Washington D.C.’s All Things Go later this month, Mommy will bring the new album on the road from January through the end of May. Tickets go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m. local time vy visiting HERE.

Soccer Mommy Tour Dates

9/13 – Nashville, TN – Musician’s Corner

9/28 – New York, NY – All Things Go Festival

9/29 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

10/12 – Little Rock, AR – Hillcrest Harvest Fest

1/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

1/23 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

1/24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

1/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

1/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

1/30 – Brooklyn, NYC – Brooklyn Steel *

2/2 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

2/4 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall ^

2/5 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

2/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

2/8 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

2/18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn %

2/19 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s %

2/20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory %

2/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall %

2/22 – Austin, TX – Radio/East %

2/24 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

2/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre %

2/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern %

2/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

3/3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox %

3/4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre %

3/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom %

3/7 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

3/8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot %

3/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %

3/12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman %

3/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %

3/14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall %

3/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl %

4/26 – Lisbon, PT – Lisboa ao Vivo

4/27 – Madrid, ES – Sala Copernico

4/28 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo 2

4/30 – Zurich, CH – Papiersaal

5/1 – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

5/2 – Milan, IT – Legend

5/3 – Munich, DE – Ampere

5/4 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

5/6 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

5/7 – Bristol, UK – SWX

5/8 – London, UK – Hackney Church

5/9 – Leeds, UK – Project House

5/11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

5/13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

5/14 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

5/16 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

5/17 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

5/20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

5/21 – Berlin, DE – Lido

5/22 – Warszawa, PL – Klub Hybrydy

* support from L’Rain

^ support from Tomberlin

% support from Hana Vu

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt