Soccer Mommy Shares New Rendition of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun”

Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

While touring in support of her album Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy has shared her version of Sheryl Crow’s song “Soak Up The Sun.” During an interview with The New York Times last year Mommy talked about Crow’s songwriting skills.

“She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs. She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.” said Mommy.

As a whole, this version of “Soak Up The Sun” is lovely by how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with a groovy rock vibe while the artist‘s voice serenades the ears with beautiful harmony. Just like the original version, this tune brings a feeling of wanting to visit the beach and forget about the realities that are left at home.

Sometimes, Forever is Mommy’s boldest adventurous work yet and it cements the artist’s status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now. The album sees Mommy once again tapping into the sensibilities she’s known for, as Mommy advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything into original music that feels built to last a long time.