Soccer Mommy Shares Wistful New Single “Lost”

Soccer Mommy is currently performing a series of stripped back, solo and extremely sold out dates titled The Lost Shows, in which the artist is debuting new material. And now, Soccer Mommy has shared one of the stunning new songs that she has been performing live. “Lost,” is the artist‘s first new single since her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Sometimes Forever.

While describing her latest single, Soccer Mommy says: “‘Lost’ feels like something new and something old at the same time. It’s a song that’s full of reflection and I wanted its production to really capture that feeling. I’m happy to have a chance to play it at these more intimate solo shows, because I think it really shines in that setting.”

Soccer Mommy is one of the most beloved and highly decorated indie artists of her generation, with three critically acclaimed albums under her belt, a slew of television performances, countless sold out shows and sought after festival slots worldwide, impressive chart debuts and much more.

