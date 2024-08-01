Soccer Mommy Announce New Album Evergreen For October 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “M”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Soccer Mommy has announced new album, Evergreen. The artist began her career as a teenager by sharing music on Bandcamp in near-demo form. Recent years has found Mommy enjoying synthesizers and experimental production, thanks to endless studio resources newly at her fingertips. But when the musician wrote the songs for Evergreen, she knew they called for a different touch. Songwriting has always been Mommy’s way to sort through life and ground herself. So, she crafted this album in the wake of a profound and personal loss. Mommy felt important to keep these songs raw, relatable, unvarnished and honest.

The 11 track album sees the artist experience with loss through soundscapes that can conjure a sad-eyed daydream or an ecstatic weekend escape. On the new single “M,” the artist sings to shadows and ghosts while she recognizes that staying so devoted to something that is gone could be a problem.

Evergreen Track List

1. Lost

2. M

3. Driver

4. Some Sunny Day

5. Changes

6. Abigail

7. Thinking of You

8. Dreaming of Falling

9. Salt In Wound

10. Anchor

11. Evergreen

