All Things Go Announces 2024 NYC Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, Mannequin Pussy, Soccer Mommy & More

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

All Things Go has announced its expansion to New York City with their inaugural festival at the iconic Forest Hills Stadium. Headlining this year’s New York lineup are Janelle Monae, Mannequin Pussy, Soccer Mommy and others. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. Tickets for New York will go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ET by visiting allthingsgofestival.com.

Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, Holly Humberstone, Samia, Del Water Gap, Coco & Clair Clair, Indigo DeSouza, Towa Bird and Annie DiRusso will be performing as well.

All Things Go always strives to deliver a unique, diverse lineup while elevating underrepresented voices. This year’s All Things Go NYC lineup promises another year of incredible performances from established and emerging artists across a myriad of genres. Over the years, newcomers, especially, have always received a warm welcome from the avid, curious and dedicated All Things Go audience.

