Soccer Mommy Joined By Phoebe Bridgers For Cover Of Elliott Smith’s “The Biggest Lie”

Isabella Fischer June 5th, 2024 - 7:54 PM

In a collaborative moment that delighted fans, Soccer Mommy (real name: Sophia Allison) recently invited the incomparable Phoebe Bridgers to join her onstage during a show in Los Angeles. Together, they delivered a mesmerizing rendition of Elliott Smith’s classic “The Biggest Lie,” sending shivers down the spines of the audience.

Soccer Mommy, the singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, has been making waves in the indie music scene since her debut album For Young Hearts came out in 2016. With a voice that carries both vulnerability and strength, she has toured with artists like Stephen Malkmus, Mitski and Kacey Musgraves.

According to Stereogum, “Soccer Mommy has been teasing new music lately, and she’s in the midst of the Lost Shows, a run of intimate solo shows designed to introduce that music to the world.”

In fact, her song, “Lost” is set to release tonight, and she shared a snippet of her Voice Memo recording on Instagram.

Phoebe Bridgers, who won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Rock Performance for her song “Not Strong Enough,” is becoming a household name in contemporary music. Bridgers is renowned for her collaborations, and also recently shared the stage with Conor Oberst.

The performance of “The Biggest Lie” was nothing short of breathtaking. With Soccer Mommy’s delicate strumming and Bridgers’ angelic voice, they breathed new life into the beloved track.

As the afterglow of their performance lingers on social media, it’s evident that Soccer Mommy and Phoebe Bridgers’ musical prowess knows no bounds.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ soccer mommy ✨ (@soccermommyband)