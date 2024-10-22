Jason Isbell Announces Winter & Spring 2025 Solo U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 1:14 PM

Today, Jason Isbell has announced a special run of solo shows kicking off on February 15, 2025. The tour will make stops at iconic theaters in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and a four night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville before concluding in Atlanta. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 25, by clicking HERE.

Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt and sometimes brutal honesty.

On October 4, just ahead of his latest Ryman residency, Isbell released Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, a collection of recordings from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. Earlier this year, Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2023 album, Weathervanes, won two 2023 Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song (“Cast Iron Skillet.”)

Isbell first broke through in 2013 with the release of the now-considered-classic Southea stern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017,) won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. Isbell‘s song “Maybe It’s Time” was central to the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

Jason Isbell Tour Dates

2/15 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

2/16 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

2/17 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

2/18 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

2/21 – 22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

2/28 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

3/1 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Hall

3/15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

3/20 – 28 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

3/29 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagan