Amanda Shires Covers Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” During Opening Set For Jason Isbell Following Their Divorce

Home News Cristian Garcia May 4th, 2024 - 11:30 PM

Alt-county superstar Amanda Shires performed a cover of Beyonce’s classic hit “Single Ladies”. This cover came from one of Shires’ shows where she opened for her ex-husband Jason Isbell at Denver’s Mission Ballroom. Once known as an alt-country power couple, where the two produced memorable hits in the last decade. Since then, Isbell and Shires are now divorced. During the show, Shires addressed the crowd about the challenges of being a single mom following her divorce.

In article from Stereogum, Shires also performed her “Stupid Love” where she changed the opening lyric from “You were smiling so much you kissed me your teeth” to “You were smiling so much you kissed with your crooked teeth”. Delivering a sneering snarky response to her ex-husband. Isbell hasn’t discussed the divorce since the announcement. However, in an article from Rolling Stone, he was magnanimous about the taunting from his ex-wife. Telling the crowd “I’ve seen a lot of Amanda Shirs sets, but that was on of my very favorites. It was a real honor and a real pleasure to have her and her fantastic band out here.” The two musicians will perform together, with another performance at Red Rocks tonight, where Isbell will open his set with “When We Were Close”.

Catch the performances of Amanda Shires opening set for her ex-husband Jason Isbell, as she performs Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” down below.

Amanda Shires was incredible musically…spent most of her set shitting on Jason Isbell though 😬 Maybe he deserves it, but it was….something 👀 pic.twitter.com/sUE6p0cBZ7 — Matthew Rathgeber ⭐️⭐️ (@mrathgeber22) May 3, 2024